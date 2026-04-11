Truck runs over 19-year-old on bike at Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 19-year-old woman, who was riding pillion, died after a multi-axle truck used to transport quarry materials hit the two-wheeler from behind and ran over her at Thuckalay on Thursday night.

The victim, Gotlin Abhina (19) from Chittatinkarai near Kaliyal, was studying B Sc in Tiruchy.

Police said Gotlin was riding pillion on the two-wheeler with her father Christuraj (49) towards the Nagercoil railway station around 10 pm when the empty multi-axle truck hit the vehicle from behind near the Thuckalay police station.

Gotlin got crushed under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. Locals and NTK cadre, led by Padmanabhapuam candidate Seelam, blocked the road, protesting police inaction in curbing operations of mineral-laden vehicles.

The body was sent to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital for autopsy. Based on Christuraj’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested the truck driver, V Prakash (30).

Operation of mineral-laden trucks via Kumari banned

Kanniyakumari: Collector R Alagumeena, citing two fatal accidents related to mineral-laden trucks last week, banned the operation of the vehicles, plying to Kerala, via Kanniyakumari. The ban will stay in effect until the Kaliyakkavilai-Kanniyakumari NH work is completed.