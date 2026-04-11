VCK man files nomination papers against minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, faces cadres’ ire

THOOTHUKUDI: Rift in the Tiruchendur unit of VCK came to the fore after youth wing secretary Murasu Tamilappan filed nomination papers to contest against DMK candidate and minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. Though the high command has suspended Tamilappan from the party for six months, he will contest as an independent candidate. Those opposing his nomination vandalised the office of a trust he runs and damaged portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan placed there.

Hours after Tamilappan filed his papers on April 6, a section of VCK cadre led by Tiruchendur unit secretary Viduthalai Chezhian vandalised the Dr Ambedkar memorial educational society run by him. According to sources, Chezhian along with VCK regional secretary Rajkumar, damaged the name boards, images of Ambedkar and VCK chief Thirumavalavan before locking the premises.

VCK cadres alleged that interference of DMK leaders in VCK’s Tiruchendur unit has been simmering for long, and a section of cadres led by Tamilappan strongly opposed the “interference” of Radhakrishnan. Sources said VCK south district secretary Delighta had resigned from the post in protest against Anita Radhakrishnan, accusing him of insulting the party cadres.