VCK man files nomination papers against minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, faces cadres’ ire

THOOTHUKUDI: Rift in the Tiruchendur unit of VCK came to the fore after youth wing secretary Murasu Tamilappan filed nomination papers to contest against DMK candidate and minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. Though the high command has suspended Tamilappan from the party for six months, he will contest as an independent candidate. Those opposing his nomination vandalised the office of a trust he runs and damaged portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan placed there.
Hours after Tamilappan filed his papers on April 6, a section of VCK cadre led by Tiruchendur unit secretary Viduthalai Chezhian vandalised the Dr Ambedkar memorial educational society run by him. According to sources, Chezhian along with VCK regional secretary Rajkumar, damaged the name boards, images of Ambedkar and VCK chief Thirumavalavan before locking the premises.
VCK cadres alleged that interference of DMK leaders in VCK’s Tiruchendur unit has been simmering for long, and a section of cadres led by Tamilappan strongly opposed the “interference” of Radhakrishnan. Sources said VCK south district secretary Delighta had resigned from the post in protest against Anita Radhakrishnan, accusing him of insulting the party cadres.
Meanwhile, VCK district treasurer T Tamilvanan has appealed to the VCK state unit to initiate action against Chezhian for vandalising the society which is educating several government job aspirants hailing from scheduled castes.
Tamilappan, in a statement, accused Radhakrishnan of instigating the attack on his trust. “DMK president MK Stalin must initiate action against the minister”, he said adding he would launch an agitation against the minister, who is seeking re-election for the seventh time in Tiruchendur.
A senior VCK leader said, “We are not unhappy with the Secular Progressive Alliance alliance. However, we oppose interference. We will take the matter to Thirumavalavan after election, and seek a rejig.”
Radhakrishnan did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment.