Whoever comes, we will face them: Stalin shrugs off Vijay factor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the DMK was ready to face any challenger when asked about actor Vijay’s political entry, asserting the party was not worried.

“Whoever comes, we will face them; we are not worried,” Stalin told reporters in Viralimalai.

Referring to reported accidents during Vijay’s rallies, he said the public was closely watching developments and would respond accordingly. “People are observing what is happening and will soon they will change,” he said.

Projecting confidence, Stalin claimed the DMK alliance would win all 234 constituencies. He alleged that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s recent remarks reflected frustration and fear of defeat.

Taking a swipe at the AIADMK, Stalin said it was “worrying” that a Dravidian party was being “controlled from Delhi,” in an apparent reference to its ties with the BJP. He framed the election as a contest between “Delhi and Tamil Nadu.”

On recent administrative changes by the Election Commission of India, including the replacement of the Chennai Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary, Stalin said more changes could follow.