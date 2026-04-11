Will ensure fair price for paddy, assures CM Stalin

THANJAVUR: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday that despite BJP-led union government’s advisory against incentive to paddy farmers, DMK government will ensure fair price.
Campaigning for eight candidates of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) at Thanjavur, Stalin said that the Union Finance Ministry led by Nirmala Sitharaman had sent a letter to TN government saying that due to the incentive being given for paddy, production has been increasing. As this has been creating problems, the letter said TN needs to stop issuing incentive to farmers, he added.
“This is a treacherous act against farmers. Will the opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemn his master BJP, at least for this action,” Stalin asked. DMK will scuttle any attempts by BJP and AIADMK to stop the incentive for paddy and will continue to ensure fair price for the farmers, he added.
Stalin further added, “During the four years of Palaniswami’s rule, the incentive for paddy was not increased even by a rupee.” However, during our Dravidian model rule, the incentive for the fine variety of paddy was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 156 per quintal and for common variety from Rs 50-131/quintal, he added. “During the last five years, a total of Rs 2,500 crore was given as incentive and 30 lakh farmers benefitted,” Stalin said.
Pointing out that the paddy procurement price was increased to Rs 2,500/quintal as promised in 2021 manifesto, he said the price will be further increased to Rs 3,500/quintal as promised in the 2026 manifesto during the Dravidian model 2.0 government.
As BJP feared defeat in the polls, they have disenfranchised crores of people across the country through the SIR exercise. Now they are trying to rig the elections by posting officers friendly to them, Stalin said. “TN has been the best example for peaceful elections. For the first time, officers including the chief secretary were transferred citing the election,” Stalin said. The voters have already decided for (electing) Dravidian Model 2.0, he added.
In a retort to Palaniswami’s remark about his death, the CM said that death will eventually visit every one. “However the schemes introduced by me will remain forever in TN. Those benefited by these schemes will remember me forever,” he added.