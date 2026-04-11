Will ensure fair price for paddy, assures CM Stalin

THANJAVUR: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday that despite BJP-led union government’s advisory against incentive to paddy farmers, DMK government will ensure fair price.

Campaigning for eight candidates of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) at Thanjavur, Stalin said that the Union Finance Ministry led by Nirmala Sitharaman had sent a letter to TN government saying that due to the incentive being given for paddy, production has been increasing. As this has been creating problems, the letter said TN needs to stop issuing incentive to farmers, he added.

“This is a treacherous act against farmers. Will the opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemn his master BJP, at least for this action,” Stalin asked. DMK will scuttle any attempts by BJP and AIADMK to stop the incentive for paddy and will continue to ensure fair price for the farmers, he added.

Stalin further added, “During the four years of Palaniswami’s rule, the incentive for paddy was not increased even by a rupee.” However, during our Dravidian model rule, the incentive for the fine variety of paddy was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 156 per quintal and for common variety from Rs 50-131/quintal, he added. “During the last five years, a total of Rs 2,500 crore was given as incentive and 30 lakh farmers benefitted,” Stalin said.