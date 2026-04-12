312 Indian fishers evacuated from Iran welcomed by Union Minister Goyal, BJP

More than 1,000 Indian fishermen, largely from the coastal regions of the country, had been working in Iran on a contract basis. They were left stranded without employment following the escalation of tensions involving Iran and the US-Israel, prompting appeals from their family members for urgent intervention, said sources.

Addressing mediapersons after welcoming the fishermen, Minister Goyal said that, with the effort and support from the Indian embassies in Iran and Armenia, the stranded workers were moved across the Iran-Armenia border and flown back to India. He added that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his team had been in constant touch with the fishermen to ensure their safety. “The embassy coordinated their movement to Armenia, from where flights were arranged to bring them back. They may be from different parts of the country, but what binds them is the nation and the shared sense of belonging,” he said.

According to BJP sources, the fishermen’s flight travel expenses, as well as the subsequent travel to their respective hometowns from Chennai, are borne by the party.