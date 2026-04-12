Business dries up for Tiruchy printing presses as poll campaigns go digital

TIRUCHY: As poll campaigning increasingly pivots to digital platforms, printing presses in Tiruchy are witnessing a slump in orders for pamphlets, flyers, and stickers, with many plunging by nearly 50% compared to the previous election.
Printers attribute the slowdown to political parties prioritizing social media outreach, targeted messaging and IT-driven campaigns over traditional print-heavy methods. Party functionaries, too, admit that expenditure on physical materials has been consciously reduced in favour of digital platforms that promise a wider reach at lower cost.
Printing press owners say the change has been stark this election season. “Usually, once the election dates are announced, we receive bulk orders from all parties for pamphlets highlighting key dates and campaign messages. This time, we have received orders only a week back,” said T Marimuthu, a press owner in Thillai Nagar.
He added that election printing comes with regulatory requirements, including mandatory disclosure of printer details, and is covered under candidates’ expenditure limits. “Despite these constraints, many printers rely on elections as a major source of income. In 2021, we had substantial orders, but this time, bookings have been negligible,” he said.
The slowdown extends beyond pamphlets. T Velu, who has handled printing and banner work for major parties, said even demand for flex boards has dipped. “Earlier, digital boards would be booked and put up outside shops well before election dates. This time, there have been hardly any orders. Pamphlet demand alone has fallen by over 40%,” he said.
Rising input costs have further strained the sector. Industry players pointed out that paper production depends heavily on imported hardwood pulp, and recent hike in energy and transportation costs have pushed up prices. Paper mills have reportedly raised rates by Rs 2 to Rs 6/kg. Additionally, the cost of printing plates used in offset printing has surged due to a spike in global aluminium prices. Consequently, the cost of printing a standard A4 pamphlet has increased from around Rs 1.5/copy to Rs 2.5 in the past two years, compared to less than Rs 1 during the last election cycle.
Political parties, meanwhile, acknowledge a strategic shift. L Rex, Tiruchy Urban District unit president of a party, said instructions from the leadership were clear.
“We have been told to cut down costs on pamphlets and banners as they are considered as nuisance by the public. We have slashed costs in this segment by nearly half and are investing more in IT-driven campaigns,” he said, adding that young voters now rely almost entirely on mobile-based information.
Sources in a major party’s IT wing said that the traditional “poster war” has effectively transformed into an “IT war”, with dedicated teams deployed to counter opponents online. However, some leaders maintain that physical outreach has not disappeared entirely.
DMK councillor T Muthuselvam said, “We have not reduced overall spending, but the volume of posters and pamphlets has come down. Basic materials will still be used, but in smaller quantities.”