CPM flays repeated arrest of union leader in ‘false cases’

CHENNAI: CPM on Saturday strongly condemned the continued detention of trade union leader E Muthukumar, alleging that he was repeatedly jailed in “false cases” for leading protests against an electronics firm in Kancheepuram.

The party alleged that despite attempts to secure bail, Muthukumar was re-arrested in multiple cases, purportedly under corporate pressure, to prevent his release during the election period when no elected government was in place.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said workers of SH Electronics, which manufactures accessories for Samsung, have been protesting for the last two years. On March 27, police arrested protesting workers, including Muthukumar, a state deputy general secretary of the CITU. He and five others were remanded in Vellore Central Prison, with Muthukumar initially lodged separately.

Terming the police action a violation of constitutional and human rights, CPM accused Kancheepuram police of acting in favour of corporate entities, and flagged concerns over denial of bail even in minor cases.

The party urged the state to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Muthukumar and other detained workers, and to halt “vindictive arrests.” Party sources expressed hope of securing bail at the next hearing on April 15.