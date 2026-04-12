Ex-IAS officer P Sivakami releases Dalit Women’s Manifesto 2026; Calls for land rights, economic autonomy in TN

CHENNAI: Releasing the 'Dalit Women's Manifesto 2026' ahead of the state Assembly election, former IAS officer and convenor of the All India Forum for Women's Intellect P Sivakami called for a rights-based framework to ensure economic sovereignty, social justice and political representation of the marginalised.
The manifesto places emphasis on land rights, proposing the establishment of a High-Powered Land Recovery Commission within 100 days to retrieve encroached panchami lands.
These land parcels, it states, will be redistributed to landless Dalit women and utilised through collective farming models, including through the formation of farmer-producer organisations exclusively led by women.
Housing security also features prominently, with priority allocation of concrete houses or apartments for homeless women in Dalit settlements.
In the economic sphere, the document proposes the creation of an "Iyothee Thass Women's Bank" to offer collateral-free and zero-interest loans for micro-enterprises. It also envisages the transformation of Dalit habitations into agro-industrial hubs and 25% reservation for Dalit women in industrial land allotment by agencies such as Sipcot and Sidco.
Addressing safety and justice, the manifesto calls for the formation of a dedicated Dalit Women's Protection Wing in every district under women IPS officers.
It also seeks fast-track courts to dispose of cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within six months and a fully funded legal aid mechanism allowing survivors to choose their advocates.
Notably, it recommends that compensation for survivors of atrocities include guaranteed access to agricultural lands and sustainable livelihoods.
On the education front, the manifesto proposes 100% government-funded international scholarships for Dalit women and digital skill vouchers covering emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.