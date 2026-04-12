Ex-IAS officer P Sivakami releases Dalit Women’s Manifesto 2026; Calls for land rights, economic autonomy in TN

CHENNAI: Releasing the 'Dalit Women's Manifesto 2026' ahead of the state Assembly election, former IAS officer and convenor of the All India Forum for Women's Intellect P Sivakami called for a rights-based framework to ensure economic sovereignty, social justice and political representation of the marginalised.

The manifesto places emphasis on land rights, proposing the establishment of a High-Powered Land Recovery Commission within 100 days to retrieve encroached panchami lands.

These land parcels, it states, will be redistributed to landless Dalit women and utilised through collective farming models, including through the formation of farmer-producer organisations exclusively led by women.

Housing security also features prominently, with priority allocation of concrete houses or apartments for homeless women in Dalit settlements.