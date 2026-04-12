Savukku detained under Goondas for second time

CHENNAI: Following his recent arrest, YouTuber Savukku Shankar has been detained under the Goondas Act by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP). He was detained under the act earlier in 2024.

In the current case, Shankar was arrested by GCP on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh on charges of violating bail conditions.

Police sources said he was traced to a lodge and detained around 3pm before being brought to Chennai for remand. Shankar had been granted conditional bail on medical grounds by the Madras High Court for 12 weeks following his arrest in December in connection with extortion cases registered in Saidapet and Adambakkam.

The bail period ended on March 25, after which he was required to surrender at Puzhal prison. However, he allegedly failed to appear. Based on a petition from the police citing violation of bail conditions, the court had permitted his arrest if required for investigation. His latest arrest follows a complaint from Puzhal prison authorities for his non-compliance.

The earlier case involved allegations of extorting Rs 94,000 from a film producer.