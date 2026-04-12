TN NGO asks parties to promise 10% GSDP allocation for education as elections approach

CHENNAI: Pallikalvi Pathukaapu Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation working to strengthen public school education, has urged the political parties contesting the upcoming Assembly elections to announce comprehensive measures to improve school education, including increasing the allocation for the sector to 10% of the Gross State Domestic Product.

The movement also called for the appointment of one teacher per class and subject, along with restoring the earlier norm of one teacher for every 20 students. In addition, it stressed the need to appoint full-time teachers for physical education, life skills, arts and computer science.

Further, the organisation urged the government to create a system where no school charges fees by bringing private schools under the government-aided framework. “School catchment areas should be clearly defined to ensure equitable student enrolment,” it said.