50-day delay hits single-cylinder users the hardest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Domestic consumers with only one LPG cylinder are seeking priority in distribution, as oil marketing companies such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL have temporarily halted the issuance of new connections and second cylinders.

Supply disruptions have been reported in several parts of the city, with consumers waiting 20 to 25 days for delivery after booking online. As bookings are permitted only once every 30 days, the gap between two deliveries has stretched to 50–55 days. While households with two cylinders are largely unaffected, those relying on a single cylinder are facing hardship.

Officials from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said the situation is being closely monitored. “We have instructed IOCL to ensure delivery within seven days of booking. The issue of prioritising single-cylinder users will also be examined,” an official said.

S Kowsalya, an employee at a private firm in Korattur, said, “I received a cylinder on April 10. Given the booking restriction and delivery delays, I am likely to receive the next one only around May 30 — nearly 50 days later. My current cylinder will last just another five days. Even if I switch to the new cylinder on April 18, it will last only until about May 23.”