50-day delay hits single-cylinder users the hardest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Domestic consumers with only one LPG cylinder are seeking priority in distribution, as oil marketing companies such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL have temporarily halted the issuance of new connections and second cylinders.
Supply disruptions have been reported in several parts of the city, with consumers waiting 20 to 25 days for delivery after booking online. As bookings are permitted only once every 30 days, the gap between two deliveries has stretched to 50–55 days. While households with two cylinders are largely unaffected, those relying on a single cylinder are facing hardship.
Officials from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said the situation is being closely monitored. “We have instructed IOCL to ensure delivery within seven days of booking. The issue of prioritising single-cylinder users will also be examined,” an official said.
S Kowsalya, an employee at a private firm in Korattur, said, “I received a cylinder on April 10. Given the booking restriction and delivery delays, I am likely to receive the next one only around May 30 — nearly 50 days later. My current cylinder will last just another five days. Even if I switch to the new cylinder on April 18, it will last only until about May 23.”
S Kamakshi, a resident of Ambattur, said, “I have had only one official cylinder since 2011. I also use an empty cylinder passed on by my mother, which I exchange for refills. While it appears like I have two cylinders, officially I have just one. With the delivery gap now extending to 50 days, I may run out of LPG next month.”
An IOCL official said agencies delaying deliveries have been ordered to resolve the issue within a day or two. “Once the situation stabilises, the issuance of second cylinders will resume,” the official added.
The state has 2.23 crore domestic LPG connections, including 41,000 under the PMUY. Beneficiaries receive a subsidy of `300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills annually. More than 50% of the connections are single-cylinder households. The state’s daily demand stands at five lakh cylinders, which, according to IOCL, is being met without disruption.
‘Will issue second cylinders once crisis stabilises’
An IOCL official said agencies delaying deliveries have been ordered to resolve the issue within a day or two. The official also said that once the situation stabilises, the issuance of second cylinders would resume