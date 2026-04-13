BJP to bring in big guns as Vanathi temporarily out of campaign mode

COIMBATORE: BJP’s Coimbatore North candidate Vanathi Srinivasan sudden hospitalisation has come as a setback to the party ahead of the Assembly elections, as her campaigning has turned complicated. To better manage the situation, the party’s headquarters has decided to deploy its star campaigners and frontline leaders to campaign on her behalf.

Vanathi was hospitalised on Friday after swelling in her legs. While it was earlier said that she would be discharged and return home on Saturday, and that she would immediately join the election campaign, hospital authorities stated that she has been shifted to the ICU. They also stated that it would take another day or two for her treatment to be completed. As a result, her campaign schedule has been postponed further.

“Even after being discharged and returning home, she may need to rest for a few more days, raising questions about whether she will be able to continue campaigning actively," said a senior BJP functionary.

Therefore, he said that a decision has been taken to field key leaders of the BJP and NDA parties to campaign for her.