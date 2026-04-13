CM Stalin asks DMK cadres to step up election work

CHENNAI: With just 10 days left for the Assembly elections, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday appealed to party workers to intensify the work on the ground, saying the people of the state have already made up their mind to bring the Dravidian Model back to power.

In a letter posted on X addressing party workers, Stalin said, “The benefits of five years of Dravidian Model governance and the people’s expectations from the upcoming Dravidian Model 2.0 are visible in every constituency.”

Stating that over the past year, party workers had reached all the 75,000 polling stations across Tamil Nadu through door-to-door outreach, he urged the workers to distribute pamphlets, ensure votes in every village and treat every seat — including those contested by alliance partners — as their own. “Go into every constituency thinking that I am the one standing there,” he said.

Stalin also referred to the campaigns of veteran leaders despite their age, noting that 92-year-old Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani was canvassing in harsh summer heat; that former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram and MDMK’s Vaiko, both above 80, were explaining the value of returning to a Dravidian Model government.

Stalin also referred to 87-year-old DMK general secretary Duraimurugan’s campaign in the field, and canvassing by 28-year-old party candidate from Avinashi, Dr Gokilamani.

Pointing to the support of women, youth, and minority communities, Stalin said, “The Secular Progressive Alliance will deliver a huge victory that would set an example for the rest of India.”