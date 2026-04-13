CM Stalin rakes up Sathankulam deaths, Sterlite firing to target Palaniswami

THOOTHUKUDI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Recalling the Sathankulam custodial deaths, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of presiding over a regime that “covered up crimes instead of delivering justice”. He alleged that the former CM lacks “conscience and integrity” and remains silent on key issues affecting the state.
Referring to the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters, the CM said, “Thirteen innocent lives were lost, and he (EPS) claimed he came to know of it only through television. But inquiry has made it clear he was aware of the developments.
“People have not forgotten these incidents. Yet, he (EPS) goes around making personal remarks, behaving as though he holds moral high ground. Can they (AIADMK) secure exemption from NEET for TN? Can they oppose the three-language policy or the National Education Policy? They cannot even speak up.”
Criticising the BJP, Stalin alleged that the union government has consistently denied Tamil Nadu its due share of funds and projects. “Whether it is disaster relief, GST dues, or major schemes, the centre has failed to deliver. There is a clear disregard for Tamil Nadu, its language, and its people,” he asserted.
Earlier in the day, Stalin blamed the BJP for remaining silent when Tamil Nadu fishermen suffer at the hands of Sri Lankan Navy. Addressing an election meeting in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram, Stalin said, “Their concern for Tamil Nadu is nothing but political drama.
They made concerted efforts to dilute the state’s federal rights through policies like delimitation and language imposition.” He also flagged the union government’s inaction on the Katchatheevu issue, despite the TN Assembly passing a resolution seeking the retrieval of the islet.
Stalin pointed to the repeated arrests of fishermen by the Lankan Navy and vowed to continue to press for a review of existing agreements to safeguard their livelihoods.
“Every vote cast for the AIADMK is effectively a vote for the BJP,” he said, alleging that the opposition party has surrendered Tamil Nadu’s rights for political survival. Palaniswami has remained conspicuously silent on issues, including the plight of fishermen, he added.
In a lighter vein, Stalin referred to Saturday’s IPL match and said, “Delhi lost. Chennai won. Likewise, in this election, it will be Tamil Nadu that emerges victorious, not Delhi,” drawing a loud cheer from the audience.