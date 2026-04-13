CM Stalin rakes up Sathankulam deaths, Sterlite firing to target Palaniswami

THOOTHUKUDI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Recalling the Sathankulam custodial deaths, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of presiding over a regime that “covered up crimes instead of delivering justice”. He alleged that the former CM lacks “conscience and integrity” and remains silent on key issues affecting the state.

Referring to the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters, the CM said, “Thirteen innocent lives were lost, and he (EPS) claimed he came to know of it only through television. But inquiry has made it clear he was aware of the developments.

“People have not forgotten these incidents. Yet, he (EPS) goes around making personal remarks, behaving as though he holds moral high ground. Can they (AIADMK) secure exemption from NEET for TN? Can they oppose the three-language policy or the National Education Policy? They cannot even speak up.”

Criticising the BJP, Stalin alleged that the union government has consistently denied Tamil Nadu its due share of funds and projects. “Whether it is disaster relief, GST dues, or major schemes, the centre has failed to deliver. There is a clear disregard for Tamil Nadu, its language, and its people,” he asserted.