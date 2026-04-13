DMK leaders showcase Panjappur & Srirangam bus stands to woo voters

TIRUCHY: In the run up to the Assembly polls on April 23, the ruling DMK has been highlighting its key infrastructural achievements in Tiruchy district, particularly the construction of two major bus terminals at Panjappur and Srirangam, as part of its campaign to garner votes.

Senior DMK leaders, including Tiruchy West candidate KN Nehru, said these projects show their commitment to development and public welfare, and describe the Panjappur bus terminus as a world-class facility and a model for other cities.

One of the flagship projects is the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur, built at Rs 246.1 crore.

The terminal, which began operations in July 2025, has emerged as a major transport hub, handling thousands of buses connecting various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

The new facility has significantly reduced congestion at the old Central Bus Stand in the city, offering much-needed relief to commuters.

Similarly, a new bus terminus, constructed in Srirangam at Rs 11.10 crore, was inaugurated in January 2026. The project fulfilled a long-pending demand of over 30 years of the people of Srirangam, including devotees visiting the temple town. The facility has helped streamline transport operations and reduce traffic bottlenecks, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons.