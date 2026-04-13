Eco-park at Race Course: CM Stalin finished what father started, says Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The Guindy Race Course land in Chennai has been fully reclaimed by the state government and is being transformed into a large ecological park, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. The land was taken over by the government as there was nearly `700 crore in unpaid lease dues.

Talking to the reporters at the Guindy ecological park site, Subramanian said the first phase of the project – covering 25 acres at an outlay of Rs 38 crore – was already underway, with tree planting, greening work, and water body creation in progress. The full park is planned on 118 acres of the reclaimed land.

Stating that horse racing was conducted here for about 250 years and the sport had ruined countless poor families, Subramanian said, “People lost their entire livelihoods, their lives, and their mental health to horse racing on this ground. We have seen this first-hand, having lived in Saidapet for over half a century.”

He recalled that former chief minister M Karunanidhi had banned horse racing at the venue on August 14, 1974 – a decision commemorated by a horse statue near Anna Flyover - but the race course management had challenged the ban in court and continued operations.