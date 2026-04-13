EPS defends BJP tie-up, says will protect minorities

NAGAPATTINAM: Defending its tie-up with the BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the party will not compromise its principles and will protect minorities. Addressing election campaigns for NDA candidates in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, Palaniswami said alliances are for elections and do not amount to ideological compromises.

Highlighting measures taken during the AIADMK regime, EPS said schemes benefiting Muslims were implemented, including the supply of rice to mosques during Ramzan and financial assistance for the Hajj pilgrimage. “AIADMK has its own ideology and will lead the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu. We will protect minorities,” he asserted.

Rejecting allegations that the AIADMK was subservient to the BJP, Palaniswami said, “We can never be slaves,” and turned his attack on the DMK, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics. “There is no political heir in AIADMK, but in the DMK, leadership remains within the family. No one outside their family can rise to positions of power,” he alleged, adding that his party provided opportunities for grassroots workers. EPS also questioned the ideological coherence of the DMK-led alliance, pointing out that parties aligned in Tamil Nadu oppose each other in other states.

On the issue of central funds, EPS countered Stalin’s claims, alleging that the DMK government had failed to utilise funds properly which were allocated for projects such as the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery scheme. He further claimed that several highway and airport projects initiated during the AIADMK regime had slowed down after the change in government.