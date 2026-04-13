For many a daily wager, rallies a steady income source in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: By the time the sun turns harsh over an open ground on the outskirts of Tiruchy, the chairs are already filling up. Women arrive early, some with children, others in small groups in open vans, settling into rows. Water bottles and biscuits are passed around as people wait, and in several such meetings across the campaign trail, food packets (often biriyani) are distributed. A few children fall asleep even before the speeches begin.

For many, being here is not just about politics.

R Shamili (35) from Beemanagar, who helps her mother with an idli shop, reached the NDA rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 3 pm with her younger son recently. She found a seat in the third row but chose not to stay till the end. “I have to go back before it gets too late,” she said, referring to her elder son at home. Shamili said she attends meetings of different parties when called, adding that she had been at a DMK rally a few days earlier. “The money helps for groceries,” she said.

As election activity intensifies across Tamil Nadu, rallies from major conferences to smaller campaigns have become frequent across Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and nearby districts. For many women working as domestic help, vendors and daily wage labourers, these gatherings have become a modest but steady source of income during campaign season.