For many a daily wager, rallies a steady income source in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: By the time the sun turns harsh over an open ground on the outskirts of Tiruchy, the chairs are already filling up. Women arrive early, some with children, others in small groups in open vans, settling into rows. Water bottles and biscuits are passed around as people wait, and in several such meetings across the campaign trail, food packets (often biriyani) are distributed. A few children fall asleep even before the speeches begin.
For many, being here is not just about politics.
R Shamili (35) from Beemanagar, who helps her mother with an idli shop, reached the NDA rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 3 pm with her younger son recently. She found a seat in the third row but chose not to stay till the end. “I have to go back before it gets too late,” she said, referring to her elder son at home. Shamili said she attends meetings of different parties when called, adding that she had been at a DMK rally a few days earlier. “The money helps for groceries,” she said.
As election activity intensifies across Tamil Nadu, rallies from major conferences to smaller campaigns have become frequent across Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and nearby districts. For many women working as domestic help, vendors and daily wage labourers, these gatherings have become a modest but steady source of income during campaign season.
They are usually informed a day in advance through local contacts, with transport arranged. Payments range between Rs 150 and Rs 300 depending on the event, along with food.
The pattern extends beyond the city. Along the Tiruchy-Madurai road, mini cargo vehicles arrive packed with people travelling from rural belts like Kottampatti and Melur. Sitting shoulder to shoulder, many make the journey despite the risks involved.“We get around Rs 250. It may be small, but it helps for daily expenses,” said a farmer from Melur. Locals say several such vehicles operate on busy campaign days.
Back in the city, the crowd reflects both political support and economic need. G Vijaya (55), a spinach seller from Palakarai and a long-time DMK supporter, said she continues to attend meetings despite personal hardships. “My house has been damaged for months. Still, if there is a meeting, we go.”
R Akila (50) from Ambedkar Nagar, a heart patient who no longer works as a labourer, said she banks on such opportunities for small incomes. She also said that distance and late hours often force her to leave meetings midway.
For T Murugayi (65), a domestic worker from Kooni Bazaar, attending political meetings has been routine for nearly three decades. “Earlier, they used to give Rs 30 or Rs 50. Now for roadshows it is Rs 150, and for conferences, Rs 300,” she said.
Children are often part of this routine, accompanying their mothers, as managing work and family goes hand in hand.
“What we are seeing on the ground is that unorganised workers form a major part of rally crowds this season, often moving in groups after work. In many cases, this participation is organised rather than entirely organic,” said Geetha of Unorganised Workers Federation. Observers note that such mobilisation reflects both organisational strength and economic realities, where turnout is often sustained through local networks and spending.
“This is a personality-driven, money-driven politics where participation is increasingly transactional,” said Thozhar Thyagu, of Tamil Desiya Viduthalai Iyyakam, adding that it raises questions about “our democratic process”.