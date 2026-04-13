Off the cuff | Old habits die hard: Sengottaiyan mistakenly urges votes for ‘Two Leaves’ at TVK rally in Erode

Campaigning for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s Bhavanisagar constituency candidate in Erode on Saturday was along expected lines until party chief co-ordinator K A Sengottaiyan urged the masses to cast their vote, not for the ‘Whistle’ but for ‘Two Leaves’ - which is the AIADMK’s party symbol. Realising the slip, Sengottaiyan – who was one among the longest-serving figures in the AIADMK – told the amused crowd that he was used to asking for votes for ‘Two Leaves’. To this, the masses, including the party candidate, erupted in laughter, the goof-up quickly forgiven.
P Srinivasan