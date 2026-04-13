Six arrested over Jana Nayagan movie piracy

CHENNAI: The state cyber crime wing arrested six people for uploading and circulating pirated copies of the Tamil movie ‘Jananayagan’ online. The accused, who shared the film using cloud storage and Google Drive links, were secured based on digital evidence and later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The identities of the accused have not been revealed by the authorities.

The action follows a complaint on the unauthorised leak of the movie across multiple digital platforms. A case was registered at the state cyber crime investigation centre (Crime No. 47/2026) under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, Copyright Act, and Cinematograph Act.

Special teams were formed to identify infringing URLs, carry out digital forensic analysis and trace those involved in the distribution chain. So far, over 300 links have been flagged for blocking, and efforts are ongoing to detect and remove additional content. Officials said continuous cyber patrolling is underway, with dedicated teams monitoring websites, social media and file-sharing platforms.

The public has been advised not to download or share pirated content, warning that violations will attract strict legal action.

Incidents can be reported at www.cybercrime.gov.in or via helpline 1930.

Only producer had access to film: Piyush Goyal

Thanjavur: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the investigation into the leak of TVK president and actor Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan will expose those behind it. Speaking to reporters. Goyal said it was unusual that only one film got leaked when thousands of films are released every year in India. “Other than the producer, nobody had access to the film. Many will be exposed if inquired,” he said.