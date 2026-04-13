‘Voters my route to justice’: NDA candidate Porkodi Armstrong

CHENNAI: As 51-year-old Porkodi Armstrong, the AIADMK-led NDA’s candidate, campaigns door-to-door in her Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency, two things stand out.

One is her three-year-old daughter Savitribhai Armstrong, whose presence is impossible to miss. The other is the ideological dissonance of the blue flags of Porkodi’s Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj Katchi (TMBSK) – whose rallying cry is the anti-caste and anti-communal ‘Jai Bhim’ – coming together with the saffron flags of the BJP, which often invokes the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant.

At the centre of this negotiated understanding is Porkodi herself and her quest for justice for the assassination of her husband K Armstrong. The 52-year-old advocate, a staunch Ambedkarite and state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was murdered by an armed gang on July 5, 2024. BSP chief Mayawati came to Chennai to pay her last respects to Armstrong, the only known face of the TN unit for many years. Subsequent attempts by a section of people to take control of the unit led Porkodi to launch the TMBSK.

As she campaigns along the narrow lanes of the Mettupalayam locality in her constituency, her toddler in her arms, she is also pressing for answers. “The voters in this constituency are my route to justice for my family. And I’m theirs,” she tells TNIE.

The Greater Chennai Police, which investigated the case, have filed the chargesheet. However, Porkodi and Armstrong’s supporters demand a fresh CBI inquiry, stating that the police probe failed to identify the real motive and the culprits behind the murder.