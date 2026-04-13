Vulture tagged in Maharashtra sighted in Nilgiris' Moyar Valley

NILGIRIS: A sub-adult White-rumped Vulture, which was tagged in Maharashtra in 2025, was spotted in Moyar Valley, near Boothanatham in the Nilgiris district, on Saturday.

The bird reportedly landed near a farmland, allegedly due to dehydration. Following an alert from locals, volunteers from Arulagam, an NGO involved in vulture conservation in Tamil Nadu, began monitoring it.

After spending some time on the ground, the vulture perched atop a tree on Saturday night. Upon spotting a carcass of a spotted deer, believed to be a tiger kill, it attempted to approach. However, a group of White-rumped vultures had already surrounded the carcass, forcing it to stay away.

“Our volunteers, Revathy and Sundari, who had been observing the bird since it landed, placed about half a kilogram of pork near the tree on Sunday morning after it failed to access the carcass. The vulture consumed the food,” said S Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulagam.