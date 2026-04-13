West Asia war drives up building costs in Tamil Nadu

Steel prices have also witnessed a significant jump. Abdul Jaleel, proprietor of a steel firm in Tiruchy, said premium steel has increased from around Rs 70,000 per tonne to nearly Rs 80,000 per tonne, while secondary market prices have risen from approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per tonne. “The ongoing conflict has worsened supply bottlenecks, pushing up costs further,” he said.

Developers warn that the cumulative impact of rising input costs could push overall construction expenses up by 5% to 10% in the coming months. Apart from cement and steel, the cost of electrical materials, particularly PVC-based products, has been steadily increasing, along with tiles and other finishing materials.

T Yogesh, secretary of CREDAI Madurai, said some developers have already increased project prices by up to 5% to offset rising input costs. “With cement manufacturers announcing price hikes from April and input costs continuing to rise, the overall cost of construction could increase by 5% to 10%. The increase is likely to be gradual, especially with anticipated fuel price hikes,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, K Sivakumar, vice-chairman of the Builder Association of India (Madurai), said steel prices have increased by about Rs 10 per kilogram, while electrical and plumbing materials have gone up by Rs 30–Rs 40 across key categories.

“The cost of construction for standard residential projects, currently ranging between Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,750 per sq ft, could rise to Rs 3,000–Rs 3,500 per sq ft if the trend persists. This may force builders to either increase project costs or make compromises in engineering aspects,” he said, adding that the ongoing West Asia war is a major factor behind the disruption.

The impact is already being felt by consumers. S Joe Naveen Raj, a resident of Madurai who is currently constructing a house, said rising prices have strained his budget. “Contractors have already increased estimates, and I am struggling to manage within the loan amount I had planned. I may have to revise my budget or scale down certain aspects of construction,” he said.

With multiple inputs becoming costlier simultaneously, developers warn that sustained price escalation could dampen demand and affect both ongoing and upcoming real estate projects across Tamil Nadu.