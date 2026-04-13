Will make Tamil Nadu AI and digital capital of India, says Vijay at Kanniyakumari rally

KANNIYAKUMARI: Tamil Nadu would be made the AI and digital capital of India, if TVK is voted to power, said actor-politician Vijay on Sunday as he unveiled a “21st-century good governance” agenda, promising to set up a separate ministry for artificial intelligence. He also promised a scheme wherein a petition with 10,000 verified signatures would mandate an official reply from the government, besides steps to wipe out the practice of “middlemen bribery”.
Addressing a poll rally in Kanniyakumari, the TVK chief said that using the engineering talent and services of Tamil people overseas, they would form an AI university and attract world-level technological companies and research labs and innovators, and would make efforts to create a world-level AI city.
He assured that AI innovation centres would be established to support 1,000 deep-tech companies in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchy. The actor-turned-politician said ridding the state of corruption was top on his political agenda, if voted to power. He said the government welfare benefits would reach everyone without paying bribes.
For this, a Tamil Nadu citizen privilege card, like Aadhaar, would be distributed to them. The data of every family would be in the card. He assured that there won’t be any middlemen and corruption while receiving the services. Tamil Nadu real-time governance dashboard for accountable governance would also be put in place.
Vijay further said people would be partners of government. MyVetriTamilNadu.in website would be created for people to put forth their ideas for the development of the state, vote for policy proposals, assess the services of governments and monitor the budget. He also promised a “Makkal Arangam” scheme, wherein the citizens could digitally submit petitions to the Assembly.
“If a petition with 10,000 verified signatures was submitted, it would be mandatory for the government to reply officially. Petitions with 5 lakh verified signatures would mandate a formal discussion in the TN Legislative Assembly. A full day would be allotted for public petitions in the Assembly session,” he added.
Vijay said Vetri Tamil Nadu Super App would be created with which services related to driving licence, ration card, birth certificate and complaint filing, among others, would become easy, just at the click of a button.
Also, within the first six months of the TVK government, if elected, the Tamil Nadu Right to Service Act would be enacted, he added. If the TVK is given a chance to form the government, it would increase the fishing ban period relief from `8,000 to `20,000 and the benefits to fishers, Vijay said, adding that TVK would increase revenue by identifying new ways without giving a taxing time to the people of the state. “I will not cheat you by telling lies. Give us one chance,” he said.
Vijay staged a roadshow from Mahadhanapuram to zero point in Kanniyakumari, around 3.5 km on Sunday evening, seeking votes for TVK candidates contesting in six constituencies. After coming around two times in a bicycle around Mahadhanapuram roundabout, Vijay started election campaigning in a vehicle.