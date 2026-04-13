Will make Tamil Nadu AI and digital capital of India, says Vijay at Kanniyakumari rally

KANNIYAKUMARI: Tamil Nadu would be made the AI and digital capital of India, if TVK is voted to power, said actor-politician Vijay on Sunday as he unveiled a “21st-century good governance” agenda, promising to set up a separate ministry for artificial intelligence. He also promised a scheme wherein a petition with 10,000 verified signatures would mandate an official reply from the government, besides steps to wipe out the practice of “middlemen bribery”.

Addressing a poll rally in Kanniyakumari, the TVK chief said that using the engineering talent and services of Tamil people overseas, they would form an AI university and attract world-level technological companies and research labs and innovators, and would make efforts to create a world-level AI city.

He assured that AI innovation centres would be established to support 1,000 deep-tech companies in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchy. The actor-turned-politician said ridding the state of corruption was top on his political agenda, if voted to power. He said the government welfare benefits would reach everyone without paying bribes.

For this, a Tamil Nadu citizen privilege card, like Aadhaar, would be distributed to them. The data of every family would be in the card. He assured that there won’t be any middlemen and corruption while receiving the services. Tamil Nadu real-time governance dashboard for accountable governance would also be put in place.