BJP Coimbatore candidate Vanathi Srinivasan thanks party workers from hospital, says she will rejoin campaign soon

COIMBATORE: BJP’s Coimbatore North candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, who was hospitalised after experiencing swelling on her leg while campaigning on April 10, released a video on X thanking party workers who are campaigning for her in her absence. She assured supporters that she is recovering well and will rejoin the campaign trail in a day or two. “Your prayers are my strength and your faith is my medicine,” she said in the video message from the hospital.

“Our campaign must continue without interruption. I extend my heartfelt thanks to every brother and sister who is actively involved in the election work for me in the Coimbatore North constituency, as well as to our alliance party members,” she said.

Vanathi also called upon party workers to participate in PM Narendra Modi’s interaction with booth committee members. The BJP candidate was admitted to a private hospital on Friday after developing swelling on her leg. While she was initially expected to be discharged on Saturday, hospital authorities later said she had been shifted to the intensive care unit. She is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.