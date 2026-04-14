Church bodies back DMK-Congress, urge protection of secularism ahead of TN polls

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Bishop Council and the Christian Rights Movement have jointly issued a statement ahead of the Assembly elections, calling on voters to protect secular politics and defeat majoritarian forces.

Backing the DMK-Congress alliance, the organisations noted the welfare schemes of the government, including free bus travel for women, the Magalir Urimai Thogai, Pudhumai Penn, and the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, alongside Tamil Nadu’s lead in Gross Enrolment Ratio, women’s workforce participation and industrial growth.

In the joint statement, they alleged that Christian worship places have been attacked across the country, that FCRA permissions of several Christian organisations were cancelled and that the centre is pushing for “one nation, one culture, one language”.

“The AIADMK has completely abandoned Dravidian ideology by realigning with the BJP,” the statement said, referring to the removal of Periyar’s portrait at the party’s Madurai conference venue and its position on the Thiruparankundram issue.

On TVK, the organisations said despite framing the BJP as an ideological opponent, “there is no corresponding ideological continuity or action in its functioning”.