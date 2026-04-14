Coimbatore youths launch ‘Know Your Candidate’ website to help voters access poll candidate details

COIMBATORE: While candidates are running behind voters to garner votes, three youths in Coimbatore designed a website named 'Know Your Candidate'. It will help voters make an informed choice at the polling booth.

The profiles, backgrounds, key contributions, cases, etc of the candidates from major political parties are available on the site with the domain tnvoters.in

The website has updated details of candidates from parties such as the DMK, AIADMK, TVK, and NTK. Currently, it covers key candidates in the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district.

Entrepreneur L Gopinath told TNIE on what prompted him and his two partners to develop the website.

"When I spoke to a few people on the election in Coimbatore, they said people would vote for a particular party but admitted they did not know its candidates. I checked the internet, but proper details on the candidates were unavailable.

Only information on star candidates appeared on a few websites of mainstream media. As knowledge on the candidate is fundamental I decided to create a website so that voters can access details on the candidates of constituencies in Coimbatore," he explained.