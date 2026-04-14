Complaint against TUCAS MD over alleged political bias; she denies charges

COIMBATORE: A complaint was filed against the Managing Director of Thudiyalur Cooperative Agricultural Services Ltd (TUCAS) by a section of members in the society alleging that she has a political affiliation to a party and was acting in favour of it.

S Muthukumarasamy, a member of TUCAS, claiming himself to be the secretary of the International Federation for Agriculture and Cooperatives, sent the complaint to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, demanding immediate action against S Gomathy, MD of TUCAS.

The complaint alleges that she has obstructed the convening of the General Body Meeting and withheld statutory dividends, violating sections 32 and 72 of the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Societies Act, 1983.

He alleged that she has misused the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), while engaging in routine administrative functions that are not barred during elections. He accused her of openly canvassing for the AIADMK party and showing hostility toward the ruling dispensation, violating Rule 14 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1973.