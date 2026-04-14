‘Confident of strong mandate from voters for AIADMK’s return’: P Thangamani

Former minister and AIADMK’s organising secretary P Thangamani speaks to TNIE about the party’s criticism of the DMK over power tariff hikes and the kidney trafficking row. Edited excerpts:

In the run-up to the election, how are you assessing the mood in Tamil Nadu and the public response?

There is a strong response for our party across the state. At the ground level, there is a clear expectation for change in leadership. People are looking forward to having AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the next chief minister, and want the DMK government voted out. Women, in particular, are raising concerns over safety and many feel a return of EPS-led governance would restore stability.

AIADMK has criticised the DMK for the hike in electricity tariffs. However, the DMK alleges that during AIADMK’s tenure, when you were electricity minister, the UDAY scheme was signed and that is the main reason for the tariff hike. How do you respond to this?

I already clarified this in the Assembly, but the DMK continues to repeat a politically convenient narrative. The UDAY scheme, in its original form, had provisions on periodic tariff revision and agricultural metering. All other states signed the agreement, but Tamil Nadu did not. When Amma (J Jayalalitha) was the chief minister, she refused to accept those conditions, demanded their removal, and insisted on modifications after discussions with the Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal. Only after those provisions were removed and revised did Tamil Nadu sign the agreement. During our tenure, there were no arbitrary tariff increases as they claim. The current burden on consumers is entirely the result of the failure of DMK’s administration.