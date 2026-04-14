DMK deploys an extra hand to bolster campaign in TN's Modakurichi

ERODE: The DMK is leaving no stone unturned to regain the Modakurichi Assembly constituency from the BJP. The ruling party has appointed KE Prakash, the Erode MP, as an extra hand to strengthen the election campaign amid apathy among a section of the functionaries after the seat was given to an ally.

In Modakurichi, an MDMK candidate, S Senthilnathan, is contesting under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol. The constituency gained attention across Tamil Nadu in 2021 after senior DMK leader Subbulakshmi Jagadees suffered defeat at the hands of BJP candidate C Saraswathi by a margin of just 281 votes. (The BJP secured 78,125 votes and the DMK 77,844.)

As the BJP won in its maiden electoral contest, the DMK camp was stunned.

It was alleged that internal politics within the Erode district unit of the DMK led to the party's upset. This time the BJP has fielded C Krithika, the daughter-in-law of sitting MLA C Saraswathi. In the DMK alliance, the seat has been allotted to the MDMK, upsetting local DMK functionaries who wished to contest in the constituency. DMK sources indicate that this has caused a slowdown in election work within the constituency.

The DMK leadership is determined not to lose the constituency to the BJP this time. Prakash, the Erode MP, who has been deployed to beef up the campaign, is close to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Sachidanandam, the party's weaver's wing secretary, who was previously appointed as the campaign in-charge, also continues in the role.