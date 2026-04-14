ECI mulls drone surveillance in TN to curb cash-for-votes; Rs 126 crore seized so far

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has said it is exploring the use of drones to monitor illegal cash distribution in the run-up to the elections. A decision on deploying drones will be taken soon, officials told reporters at the secretariat on Monday.

The move comes amid significant seizures across the state. The commission said flying squads have so far seized Rs 126 crore in cash, Rs 295 crore worth of gold, silver and other gift items and drugs worth Rs 75 crore. Valuables worth Rs 265 crore were returned after verification of documents.

Meanwhile, TASMAC outlets will remain closed across the state for three days from April 21 on account of the Assembly election to be held on April 23. A total of 295 companies of paramilitary personnel will be deployed for the polls.

Over 3.4 lakh officials will be involved in election work, while another 1.4 lakh police personnel and security personnel will also be deployed. Of the 75,064 polling booths, 5,938 have been identified as sensitive, officials said.

Around 1.9 lakh senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disabilities are eligible for postal voting, of whom nearly 15,000 have already exercised their franchise, they added.