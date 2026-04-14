Four Rameswaram fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy hours before annual fishing ban

RAMANATHAPURAM: Just hours before the commencement of the annual 61-day fishing ban, the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested four Indian fishermen from Rameswaram for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to fisheries officials, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour and were engaged in fishing activities in the northern waters off Mannar when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours.

The mechanised boat, owned by a fisherman identified as Jesuraja, was also seized during the operation.

The Sri Lankan Navy confirmed that the arrested fishermen and the boat are being taken to the naval camp in Mannar for further legal proceedings.

Fisheries sources here stated that over 350 boats had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram fishing harbours on Monday night.

While the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL, one of the boats was apprehended. Details about the arrested fishermen have been reported to higher officials for further legal proceedings.

The fishermen’s association in Rameswaram expressed condemnation over the arrest. They added that the commencement of the annual 61-day fishing ban is set to begin from Tuesday midnight.

The arrest just ahead of the annual ban has left local fishermen puzzled. Fishermen demanded that the Union Government secure the release of the fishermen along with their boat.