Luxury cars worth Rs 300 crore headed to Gulf stuck in TN

Mexico remains a key node in global automotive manufacturing, hosting assembly plants operated by major car makers including General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Toyota and BMW, many of which rely on maritime routes passing through the Gulf for exports. With vessels avoiding conflict-prone zones, ports such as Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port are emerging as temporary holding points.

The disruption has also exposed structural cost asymmetries between regional ports. While both Kamarajar Port and Chennai Port offer a 20-day free window for automobile cargo moved through RoRo (Roll-On /Roll-Off) vessels, demurrage rises sharply after this period, increasing the financial burden on delayed shipments.

The disruption is not limited to automobile shipments. Exports of barite — also known as barium sulphate — from Chennai Port to Middle East oil producers have also been hit, potentially affecting supplies of a critical input used in drilling fluids. The mineral, essential for maintaining pressure and stability in oil wells, underpins upstream exploration activity.

A port official said that around 150,000 tonnes of barite sourced from Andhra Pradesh is currently lying at the port awaiting export.