Madurai Bench of Madras HC transfers investigation into Tenkasi theft and suspicious death to CB-CID

MADURAI: Observing that the credibility of the criminal justice system rests upon the fairness of investigation at its very inception, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently transferred an investigation into a theft and suspicious death case in Tenkasi to the CB-CID.

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed by M Sathiskumar, whose father died allegedly by suicide, a few days after accusing Tenkasi police of not taking action on his theft complaint.

According to Sathiskumar, some unidentified persons had stolen 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 22 lakh cash from his house in Puliyankudi on January 2, 2025. His father immediately lodged a complaint before Puliyankudi police. But instead of registering an FIR, only a Community Service Register (CSR) entry was made, he alleged. Despite repeated requests from his father, police did not register an FIR over the theft, causing his father to fall into mental stress and depression, he added.