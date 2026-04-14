Man hacks wife to death at school, poisons daughter, kills self in Salem

SALEM: A 44-year-old government school teacher was hacked to death allegedly by her husband on the campus of a government school at Omalur in Salem on Monday afternoon. Police later found him and their three-year-old daughter dead under a tree, about 1 km from the school. He is believed to have killed his daughter and died by suicide, say police.
The three members of the family that died are V Srividhya of Thindamangalam, a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kamalapuram, her husband E Vijayamurugan (42) and their daughter V Ashoka Sivasundari.
Police said the couple had been living separately for the past few months following frequent disputes. Srividhya had been staying in Omalur and commuting to work along with their daughter. On Monday around 1 pm, Vijayamurugan allegedly waited near the school.
When Srividhya stepped out to the restroom along with their daughter around 1 pm, Vijayamurugan jumped inside the campus, and attacked her with a knife near a compound wall, inflicting severe injuries to her head and neck. Hearing the commotion, students and staff rushed to the spot, but Vijayamurugan fled the scene carrying the child.
The injured teacher was immediately taken to the Omalur Government Hospital, where she was declared dead. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the couple had married around 10 years ago. Vijayamurugan was allegedly unemployed and frequently quarrelled with Srividhya.
Police said he had earlier issued death threats to her, after which she lodged a complaint at Tholasampatti police station. It was during the police search for Vijayamurugan he was found dead along with the child. Further investigation is under way.
(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on 104 and 044-24640050)