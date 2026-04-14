Man hacks wife to death at school, poisons daughter, kills self in Salem

SALEM: A 44-year-old government school teacher was hacked to death allegedly by her husband on the campus of a government school at Omalur in Salem on Monday afternoon. Police later found him and their three-year-old daughter dead under a tree, about 1 km from the school. He is believed to have killed his daughter and died by suicide, say police.

The three members of the family that died are V Srividhya of Thindamangalam, a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kamalapuram, her husband E Vijayamurugan (42) and their daughter V Ashoka Sivasundari.

Police said the couple had been living separately for the past few months following frequent disputes. Srividhya had been staying in Omalur and commuting to work along with their daughter. On Monday around 1 pm, Vijayamurugan allegedly waited near the school.