No toilet, water or road in TN's Mayiladuthurai SC settlement, 50 families to boycott poll

MAYILADUTHURAI: For Priya (name changed), a Class 9 student and resident of Anna Nagar, school may begin at 9 am. However, her day starts before dawn at a field lined with Karuvelam trees near Anna Nagar, where women relieve themselves, braving the risk of snakes and venomous reptiles.

Fighting in vain for years seeking basic facilities such as toilets, streetlights, roads, and reliable drinking water supply, 50 Dalit families living in huts in the locality have decided to boycott the Assembly election.

Coming under Mudhalaimedu Panchayat in Kollidam block, residents of Anna Nagar, mostly farm labourers, have been complaining of a non-functional public toilet without water supply in their area and poor roads.

“Even if I wake up at night, I have to go to the forest to relieve myself. Someone accompanies me, but without streetlights, I often trip and fall down,” Priya said. The narrow, damaged road stretching over a kilometre along the Kollidam river bank and laid over a decade ago, connects the village with neighbouring areas.