Off the cuff| When petals turn partisan

A sudden burst of pink blooms from Tabebuia rosea has transformed parts of Chennai, particularly Maduravoyal, into a reel-maker’s delight, drawing youth in droves for a “Japanesque” backdrop. Online, however, the spectacle took a political turn. Some DMK supporters credited the “Dravidian model” under CM MK Stalin for the cherry blossom-like scene. Fact-checkers on X were quick to point out that these are not cherry blossoms, which can’t withstand the city’s heat. The stretch itself is maintained by NHAI. With polls nearing, even seasonal blooms appear caught in the crossfire of political one-upmanship

Subashini Vijayakumar