PIL against annadhanam for Anna’s anniversary binned

He added that Annadurai was an avowed atheist and a non-Hindu, who criticised Hindu religion, temples, and idol worship in his works, namely ‘Arya Mayai’ and ‘Thee Paravattum’. Therefore, he contended that observing his anniversary inside temple premises using temple funds is contrary to both tenets of Hindu religion and the intent of the governing statute.

However, a bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman observed that the HR&CE Act empowered the trustee of a religious institution to utilise surplus funds for charitable purposes.

Moreover, the government has taken a policy decision to promote social welfare and remove caste-based discrimination by encouraging participation of marginalised sections in temple-related activities, they noted. Noting that materials on record indicate that the funds are utilised solely for feeding the poor within temple premises, they dismissed the PIL.