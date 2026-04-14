Pirazh author Nijanthan dies at 31 in TN's Kovai

COIMBATORE: Author of Pirazh novel, Nijanthan (31), passed away at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) succumbing to his illness. He had been taking treatment for mental health issues for over a decade, sources said.

Through his short novel ‘Pirazh’, Nijanthan had garnered attention in Tamil literary circles for portraying the deep psychological trauma faced by a young man who had suffered childhood sexual abuse.

A dedicated reader and writer, Nijanthan was actively working on his next book. Sources said that Nijanthan had been suffering from severe hallucinations and mental health issues for a long period and had been undergoing treatment.

On Sunday night, he suddenly fell ill at home and lost consciousness. Doctors said that the prolonged use of psychiatric medication had severely affected his kidneys. He was declared brought dead.

His body was placed at his residence at Chettipalayam and later cremated at Podanur on Monday.