SC man drops woman friend home, kin attack him in TN

TIRUNELVELI: The city police have arrested four relatives of an intermediate caste woman, who attacked her Scheduled Caste male friend after he dropped her at her home in Melapalayam on Sunday night.

The accused have been identified as E Parasuraman (24), M Muthuganesh (21), V Prabhakaran (20) and M Esakkiraja (21). Sources said Chinnakutti (30) was a friend of the 28-year-old woman.

On Sunday night, when Chinnakutti dropped the woman home on his two-wheeler, her relatives picked up a quarrel with him and allegedly assaulted him causing minor injuries.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case against the four persons under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested them.

Police also registered a case against Chinnakutti’s friends based on a counter complaint.