Seven killed and three hurt in two road accidents in TN

RAMANATHAPURAM/THOOTHUKUDI: Violation of road rules continues to take a toll on people’s lives in Tamil Nadu, the road accident capital of India. Seven people — including a four-year-old girl and a couple — were killed due to riding of bikes without helmets and illegal parking of a vehicle in two separate accidents in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. Three others were also injured.
On Monday, four of a family from Chennai, including a couple, returning home after visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in a car died on the spot when the vehicle rammed into a parked lorry on the Thoothukudi–Madurai National Highway near Ettayapuram.
Police said Baskaran (45), wife Vanitha (37), and relative Vasanthi (40) were on their way to Vetri Nagar in Kolathur, Chennai, when the vehicle crashed into the lorry parked along the road.
While Baskaran’s children Santhiya (15) and Pradeep Kumar (13), who were travelling with them, escaped with injuries, the three adults and driver Palani (45) were killed on the spot. The children are undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital after receiving first aid at the Ettayapuram Government Hospital, police said.
Ramnad accident victims were not wearing helmets
The bodies have been shifted to the Thoothukudi MCH for postmortem. Vilathikulam police had registered case against the driver, A Subramanian (50) under Sections 281 and 107(1) of BNS for causing death due to negligence by parking vehicle at a wrong place.
In Ramanathapuram district, two youths and a child died in a head-on collision between two bikers near Mandapam on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Navyasri (4), her maternal uncle Kabil (19), and Rithish (20), the second biker.
None of the victims were wearing helmets, sources said. Police said the accident occurred around 9pm on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH near Maraikayar Pattinam. Kousalya (22), along with her daughter Navyasri and brother Kabil, was returning home after visiting Mandapam.
After refuelling at a petrol bunk, their two-wheeler attempted to enter the highway when it collided with an unregistered bike driven by Rithish, a resident of Vedalai Kunjhar Valasai.
While the impact killed Rithish on the spot, the injured child and Kabil were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Kousalya, who sustained grievous injuries, was administered first aid before being referred to a private hospital in Madurai for further treatment.