Seven killed and three hurt in two road accidents in TN

RAMANATHAPURAM/THOOTHUKUDI: Violation of road rules continues to take a toll on people’s lives in Tamil Nadu, the road accident capital of India. Seven people — including a four-year-old girl and a couple — were killed due to riding of bikes without helmets and illegal parking of a vehicle in two separate accidents in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. Three others were also injured.

On Monday, four of a family from Chennai, including a couple, returning home after visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in a car died on the spot when the vehicle rammed into a parked lorry on the Thoothukudi–Madurai National Highway near Ettayapuram.

Police said Baskaran (45), wife Vanitha (37), and relative Vasanthi (40) were on their way to Vetri Nagar in Kolathur, Chennai, when the vehicle crashed into the lorry parked along the road.

While Baskaran’s children Santhiya (15) and Pradeep Kumar (13), who were travelling with them, escaped with injuries, the three adults and driver Palani (45) were killed on the spot. The children are undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital after receiving first aid at the Ettayapuram Government Hospital, police said.