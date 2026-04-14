Tamil Nadu Industries Association urges centre to stabilise raw material supply

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) has urged the union government to take immediate steps to stabilise the supply and prices of key raw materials, citing disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The association stated that shortages of essential inputs have severely affected manufacturing and engineering units across the state, disrupting production schedules and sharply increasing operational costs. It warned that the situation is adversely impacting overall industrial growth, particularly among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

TANSTIA noted that the prices of critical raw materials, including steel, copper and aluminium, have risen steeply in recent weeks, placing an additional financial burden on industries already grappling with escalating costs.

The association also raised concerns about hoarding and speculative trading, which it said are further aggravating price volatility and supply constraints.

To address the issue, TANSTIA called on the union government to introduce regulatory measures to curb such practices. It also urged the centre to consider reducing or removing import duties on key raw materials to improve access and affordability. The association expressed hope that the government would act swiftly to ensure uninterrupted supply and price stability.