TN info panel fines officer for irrelevant RTI response

CHENNAI: Condemning a sub-registrar who is also the public information officer (PIO) for Perambalur for providing an irrelevant response to an RTI, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 against the official.

While closing an RTI filed by Shakeel Akhtar from Perambalur, the chief information commissioner (CIC) observed that sub-registrar M Sivanesan filed an explanation to a memo which was unacceptable, and directed the official to pay Rs 2,000 to the government before April 29.

Earlier, the commission had instructed the deputy inspector general of registration in Tiruchy zone to issue a memo against Sivanesan, pointing out his lethargic attitude before the commission. During a hearing held in December 2025, Sivanesan appeared in front of the commission without any preparation.

“Moreover, he was unable to submit documents related to the case and also provided irrelevant information about the case. This could not be accepted,” an earlier order observed.

Based on the observation, the deputy inspector general of registration of the Tiruchy zone issued a memo to Sivanesan seeking an explanation for his behaviour before the commission.