TN poll code casts shadow on festivals, folk artistes stare at income loss

MADURAI: The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Chithirai festival season has dealt a severe blow to thousands of folk artistes in Madurai, with temple festival bookings -- their primary source of income -- witnessing a sharp decline.

The overlap with the elections this year and the restrictions imposed, especially those related to timings of public gatherings and the limit on carrying cash, have discouraged temple festival organisers from holding large-scale events this festival season, which the artistes and musicians solely rely on to survive the off-season months.

Traditionally, the performance calendar for folk artistes begins in the Tamil month of Panguni (March), peaks during Chithirai (April-May), and concludes around Navratri in October. Nearly 5,000 folk artistes in Madurai are engaged in festival events during these months, besides the hundreds of instrumentalists who depend on the temple festivals organised across the southern districts for their livelihood.

'Kalaimamani' Madurai D Govindaraj, a veteran folk artiste, told TNIE, "On an average, a troupe of around 20 artistes earns between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000 per temple festival. But this year, bookings have either been cancelled or drastically reduced due to uncertainties surrounding the MCC restrictions." Highlighting the extent of losses, Govindaraj added, "I have lost nearly 20 confirmed temple bookings this season."