TR Baalu urges ECI to revoke TN Home Secretary transfer, calls move arbitrary ahead of polls

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu has written to the Election Commission of India objecting to the transfer of Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, calling the move “arbitrary and unreasonable”.

In his letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Baalu said, “There is no rhyme or reason as to why he should be transferred.” No major political party had raised complaints against the officer, he added.

In the letter, he argued that the post of home secretary has “nothing to do with the conduct of elections”. Referring to Article 324 of the Constitution, the DMK MP said the ECI’s powers are confined to the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections, and did not amount to a “carte blanche” to exercise all powers of the government merely because the state was heading to the polls.