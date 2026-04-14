TR Baalu urges ECI to revoke TN Home Secretary transfer, calls move arbitrary ahead of polls

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu has written to the Election Commission of India objecting to the transfer of Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, calling the move “arbitrary and unreasonable”.
In his letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Baalu said, “There is no rhyme or reason as to why he should be transferred.” No major political party had raised complaints against the officer, he added.
In the letter, he argued that the post of home secretary has “nothing to do with the conduct of elections”. Referring to Article 324 of the Constitution, the DMK MP said the ECI’s powers are confined to the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections, and did not amount to a “carte blanche” to exercise all powers of the government merely because the state was heading to the polls.
He also pointed out that the DGP/HoPF handles law and order during elections, and that the ECI has already appointed a new police chief for the duration of the polls. “Nothing in the Constitution confers power on the ECI to run the government during the election period.
The ECI does not act as a substitute for the government,” he said, referring to Supreme Court judgments holding that Article 324 powers relate only to conduct of polls. Urging the ECI to withdraw the April 11 order and restore Dheeraj Kumar as Home Secretary, Baalu also cautioned the ECI against issuing further orders transferring or appointing officers to posts not connected with the elections.