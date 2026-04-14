TVK aura meets DMK’s ground game in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As the first glimmer of the day filters through the silhouette of Rockfort, Tiruchy East stirs to life in stages. In the narrow, winding streets of Gandhi Market, trucks edge into impossibly tight spaces, men move in a practised rhythm unloading sacks, and the air fills with the mingled scents of vegetables, sweat and dust.
Amidst the clutter, K Arockiaraj, a loadman, pauses mid-task to reflect on both livelihood and politics. Adjusting the weight on his shoulder, he says, “For us, the market has to run well – it is our life.”
A few streets away, the still waters of Teppakulam mirror temple gopurams, while along Periya Kadai Veethi and NSB Road, shop shutters rise one by one. Here, everyday life progresses in its own usual pace, even amid elections. However, this time, the entry of TVK chief Vijay has pushed Tiruchy East into the limelight, adding unpredictability to what was once seen as a stable Dravidian majors’ stronghold.
“Suddenly, everyone is looking at Gandhi Market, Teppakulam and Rockfort because of Vijay’s entry. Otherwise, our issues go unnoticed,” quips Arockiaraj, as he gets back to work.
Spread across 24 corporation wards with 304 polling booths, Tiruchy East comprises a little over two lakh voters. While minority communities account for nearly 40% of the electorate, Vellalars – both Hindus and Christians – also form a dominant social group. Besides, areas such as Palakarai, Sangiliyandapuram and Beema Nagar, closely knit with churches and mosques, give the area a distinct socio-political texture.
At the heart of the constituency lies Gandhi Market, one of the largest wholesale trading hubs in the region, housing around 1,000 to 1,200 wholesale traders and over 2,000 retail vendors. Here, traders acknowledge the current government’s efforts to lay better roads but remain wary of vendors’ relocation to Panjappur.
“We are not against expansion, but it should not come at the cost of livelihoods. Now, all leaders come to meet us, but what matters is whose approach will ensure our concerns are addressed,” says MP Abdul Hakkim, president of Tiruchy Gandhi Market Anaithu Vyabarigal Pothu Nala Sangam.
“We know we have unfulfilled demands, but the leaders here are at least close to us. Where can we even see Vijay,” he asks.
Along Periya Kadai Veethi and NSB Road, traders feel that DMK has an edge. “Traffic management has been better, and encroachments around Teppakulam have been cleared. Apart from some demands like faster execution of underground electric lines, most others were met,” says TR Gnavel, a trader.
However, the mood shifts as one approaches the nearly 120 relocated street vendors from Nadhi Koil Street and Teppakulam areas, who are disappointed over poor income. “We were relocated, and our business has been hit. This time, we will not vote for DMK,” says A Basheer Ahamed, a vendor.
On the political front, a shift is visible. “I am sure I will vote for TVK,” says T Aravind (31), a hairdresser. “The only negative for Vijay is that he is not coming to meet us. Also, since he is contesting in two seats, there is a chance he may vacate Tiruchy East as Perambur is within Chennai,” he adds.
Meanwhile, DMK has fielded sitting MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, a Christian Vellalar and founder of the Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, despite earlier speculations about his strained relationship with ministers, and a possible shift to TVK.
Party sources say that Irudayaraj has focused on religious outreach. He has also been seen positioning himself as a “purer” Christian than Vijay. “TVK cannot fulfil the aspirations of minorities,” he says, while questioning Vijay’s religious positioning.
While the DMK and allies like IUML are focusing on retaining minority youth votes, the AIADMK, which won here in 2011 and 2016, has fielded G Rajasekaran, a Hindu Vellalar. “TVK has not been working on the ground, and anti-incumbency will play against Irudayaraj. Hence, we have a high winning chance,” says Rajasekaran. NTK’s Krishnasamy is also in the fray.
According to former AIADMK MLA Vellamandi Natarajan, who won here in 2016, not only minority votes, but caste Hindu votes also matter. “Now, with TVK splitting minority youth votes, AIADMK has the edge,” he says.
While Vijay’s aura has energised sections, especially youth and women, the party’s limited presence at the grassroots level remains a challenge. In a close contest where booth-level strength matters, this could prove to be advantageous for the DMK, which continues to rely on its established network.