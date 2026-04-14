TVK aura meets DMK’s ground game in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As the first glimmer of the day filters through the silhouette of Rockfort, Tiruchy East stirs to life in stages. In the narrow, winding streets of Gandhi Market, trucks edge into impossibly tight spaces, men move in a practised rhythm unloading sacks, and the air fills with the mingled scents of vegetables, sweat and dust.

Amidst the clutter, K Arockiaraj, a loadman, pauses mid-task to reflect on both livelihood and politics. Adjusting the weight on his shoulder, he says, “For us, the market has to run well – it is our life.”

A few streets away, the still waters of Teppakulam mirror temple gopurams, while along Periya Kadai Veethi and NSB Road, shop shutters rise one by one. Here, everyday life progresses in its own usual pace, even amid elections. However, this time, the entry of TVK chief Vijay has pushed Tiruchy East into the limelight, adding unpredictability to what was once seen as a stable Dravidian majors’ stronghold.

“Suddenly, everyone is looking at Gandhi Market, Teppakulam and Rockfort because of Vijay’s entry. Otherwise, our issues go unnoticed,” quips Arockiaraj, as he gets back to work.

Spread across 24 corporation wards with 304 polling booths, Tiruchy East comprises a little over two lakh voters. While minority communities account for nearly 40% of the electorate, Vellalars – both Hindus and Christians – also form a dominant social group. Besides, areas such as Palakarai, Sangiliyandapuram and Beema Nagar, closely knit with churches and mosques, give the area a distinct socio-political texture.