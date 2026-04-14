TVK Vijay condemns attack on supporters in Coimbatore, seeks probe

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Monday condemned the alleged assault on his party supporter in Coimbatore over a pasting of a sticker belonging to another political party.
The incident happened at Nallattipalayam near Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district on Sunday night, when a group of people sticking their party stickers on the walls, approached a young couple asked them for permission to paste the sticker.
But the husband, a supporter of TVK, who was said to be in a drunken state, allegedly abused them verbally which triggered a clash. A group of five men from the political party allegedly assaulted him and TVK cadres, who came to know of the incident rushed there and inquired about it.
While the woman at the house was explaining the ordeal they faced, someone had recorded her statements and shared them on social media, police sources said.
Vijay, in his X account, explained the incident without mentioning any party's name. "Some people had stuck the stickers of their party on the house, and the owner objected to it.
The video is being circulated on social media claiming that the inmates, including women, who objected to the political party workers pasting stickers on their wall, were beaten up and abused. There is a norm that no one pastes stickers on walls without obtaining permission from the house owners. They had violated it and attacked the house owner for objecting to them. Those who are involved in it must be arrested," he stated.
However, police sources said that the issue was amicably settled between the two groups, and no complaints were received on the alleged assault. "Though both parties compromised and no legal action was sought on this issue, some had spread it on social media, triggering unrest and portraying it as a political assault," a police official said.