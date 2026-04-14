TVK Vijay condemns attack on supporters in Coimbatore, seeks probe

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Monday condemned the alleged assault on his party supporter in Coimbatore over a pasting of a sticker belonging to another political party.

The incident happened at Nallattipalayam near Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district on Sunday night, when a group of people sticking their party stickers on the walls, approached a young couple asked them for permission to paste the sticker.

But the husband, a supporter of TVK, who was said to be in a drunken state, allegedly abused them verbally which triggered a clash. A group of five men from the political party allegedly assaulted him and TVK cadres, who came to know of the incident rushed there and inquired about it.

While the woman at the house was explaining the ordeal they faced, someone had recorded her statements and shared them on social media, police sources said.