Vannivelampatti, a TN village where the Left got it right

MADURAI: They say communism died with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent disintegration of the erstwhile USSR – but at least not in Madurai’s Vannivelampatti, the residents of which have been keeping it alive and kicking for more than half-a-century now, and by the way, it’s not just for namesake.

Villagers of Vannivelampatti in Peraiyur taluk have been spreading the ideologies of communism across their panchayat for over 50 years. Many families, as a mark of respect and admiration, have named their children after iconic communist leaders such as Vladimir Lenin, Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, Friedrich Engels, among others.

If you ask for the names of any 10 individuals in the village, it is striking to find that at least eight of them have names associated with communist leaders. Even those who don’t have such names formally are often known by nicknames inspired by Vladimir Lenin or Karl Marx. This is not a recent trend, but the result of a long standing historical influence.

CPM Madurai Rural district committee member and resident V Murugan, alias Stalin (52), said, “Until the 1960s, people from our village were largely unaware of their democratic rights. For years, they worked as agricultural labourers under dominant caste landowners. One among them Vembulu left the village in 1952 to work as a labourer in Thanjavur. It was there he first encountered the ideas of communism.