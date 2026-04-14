Vannivelampatti, a TN village where the Left got it right

MADURAI: They say communism died with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent disintegration of the erstwhile USSR – but at least not in Madurai’s Vannivelampatti, the residents of which have been keeping it alive and kicking for more than half-a-century now, and by the way, it’s not just for namesake.
Villagers of Vannivelampatti in Peraiyur taluk have been spreading the ideologies of communism across their panchayat for over 50 years. Many families, as a mark of respect and admiration, have named their children after iconic communist leaders such as Vladimir Lenin, Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, Friedrich Engels, among others.
If you ask for the names of any 10 individuals in the village, it is striking to find that at least eight of them have names associated with communist leaders. Even those who don’t have such names formally are often known by nicknames inspired by Vladimir Lenin or Karl Marx. This is not a recent trend, but the result of a long standing historical influence.
CPM Madurai Rural district committee member and resident V Murugan, alias Stalin (52), said, “Until the 1960s, people from our village were largely unaware of their democratic rights. For years, they worked as agricultural labourers under dominant caste landowners. One among them Vembulu left the village in 1952 to work as a labourer in Thanjavur. It was there he first encountered the ideas of communism.
After three years, Vembulu returned, carrying with him a new sense of purpose. He gathered his friends and took part in the All India Agricultural Conference held at Saptur in Madurai, organised by the CPI. The experience ignited something powerful within them.”
The continued support of communist leaders, along with regular meetings held in the village, gradually transformed the community, he added. “They guided us to fight for our rights through legal means and peaceful protests. Today, families here own land – something once felt impossible. We owe that change to them. From 1960s, villagers began naming their kids after communist leaders as a mark of respect. It continues even today,” he said.
K Nagajothi (26) said her two daughters’ names are Marxiya (7) and Lenina (4). “It seems these names are symbols of revolution, and I want my daughters to work for the society with dedication and courage like these leaders.”
R Kosimin (32), whose uncles have been named after Castro, Alexander and Dimitrov, told TNIE about their commitment to pass down this legacy.
“Through reading clubs, we encourage youngsters to read Marxist literature, helping them understand social issues and political thought. We make them aware of the struggles of our ancestors, how the communist ideology helped us reclaim our rights and enabled us to live with dignity. It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations carry forward this legacy,” he said.