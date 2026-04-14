Will order graft probe against DMK ministers if voted to power, says EPS

TIRUCHY/DINDIGUL: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday defended his remarks against late DMK leaders, claiming they were made in retaliation to comments by DMK ministers and MLAs. Campaigning in Tiruchy, Palaniswami hit back at Chief Minister MK Stalin for criticising his comments, and alleged that DMK leaders had earlier made derogatory remarks against iconic leaders such as K Kamaraj, J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran. “We are only retaliating,” he said.

Referring to his comments on the hospitalisation of former CM M Karunanidhi, EPS said they were based on a leaked audio purportedly involving DMK leader A Raja. He also raised the issue of the illegal kidney transplant racket in Tiruchy, claiming that despite a government-appointed panel flagging irregularities linked to a hospital associated with a DMK MLA, no action has been taken against those running the facility. “Only middlemen were arrested,” he alleged.