YouTuber Savukku Shankar's mom passes away at 70 in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: A Kamala Ammal (70), mother of YouTuber Savukku Shankar, passed away in Bengaluru around 12 noon on Monday, sources said. Savukku Shankar who is currently lodged in Puzhal Prison after being arrested for allegedly violating bail conditions, has filed a plea to attend his mother’s funeral.

Kamala Ammal was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Meanwhile, Shankar’s counsel submitted a representation to the state government and prison authorities seeking temporary permission to enable him to take part in his mother’s funeral.

The plea stated that his presence is “essential and indispensable” as the son of the deceased. It also cited a Madras HC ruling directing that undertrial prisoners be permitted to attend the funeral of close relatives on humanitarian grounds. The request sought permission from April 13 to April 17.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his condolences on X and also criticised the DMK, alleging that Kamala Ammal had endured suffering at the hands of the police and individuals affiliated with the ruling party.